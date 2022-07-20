Concerns over Bird scooters rise in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport has had Bird scooters for 10 months now, but concerns over the safety of the scooters are rising this summer.
13 News received complaints that the scooters were traffic hazards and dangerous to children.
Freeport Community Development Director Wayne Duckmann responded to these concerns, saying “We have been working with bird scooters to ensure a safer community, and ensure that if there are people in violation, they’re going to get it taken care of… so there’s an email address they can contact directly through bird scooters, there’s also a phone number to contact, and their preferred method is their app, their phone app.”
Duckmann also addressed the concerns over children riding the scooters.
“You certifying your age when you go on the app to get the scooter is important, we’ve been working with bird to make sure that’s part of the ‘hey here’s how you check out a scooter’, you have to verify age… we don’t want anybody… bird nor the city wants underage people driving these scooters.”
Bird is yet to comment on this specific issue in Freeport.