Comptroller Conference held in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Project First Rate hosted the Comptroller Conference yesterday in Rockford.
Almost 100 construction-industry professionals, elected officials, and local government leaders attended. The Illinois Comptroller, Susana Mendoza and Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, were also at the workshop.
The event was an educational workshop that covered public construction topics.
The goal of the event was to give local governments updated information on laws, construction opportunities, regulations, and infrastructure policies.