Comprehensive Community Services is among other organizations taking on teen violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Four teens have died from gun violence this year alone in the Stateline.
There are many organizations in the Rockford region that help address and combat youth violence in the community. Comprehensive Community Services is one of them, with the ALPHA program.
CCS helps mentor teens through boxing to try to stop them from becoming a violent offender in the community. Leaders in this program hope to do their part in stopping the violence trend.
"A 60 second situation can possibly cost you your entire life," William Chapman, Executive Director at CCS said.
Chapman said if you are interested in getting involved in any of the youth programs they offer, go to 917 South Main Street in Rockford. CCS is open seven days a week.