Component of Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym recalled

After receiving feedback from customers, baby essentials brand Skip Hop found that a raindrop toy component on the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym could be a potential hazard to children.
This issue is only isolated to the raindrop toy component, not the entire activity gym.
Skip Hop and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are working closely to issue a voluntary product recall on the raindrop toy included with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym, style no. 307150 and UPC no. 879674025721, sold between June 2016 and December 2022.
Consumers who bought the product are urged to stop using the raindrop toy component and remove the raindrops by cutting them off and throwing them in the trash.