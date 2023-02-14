 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess
of 6 inches are possible, along with some minor ice
accumulations. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick, snow covered roads. The hazardous
conditions are likely to impact both the morning and evening
commutes on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Component of Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym recalled

  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly 500,000 children’s activity gyms are being recalled due to a choking hazard, according to a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissions.

After receiving feedback from customers, baby essentials brand Skip Hop found that a raindrop toy component on the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym could be a potential hazard to children.

This issue is only isolated to the raindrop toy component, not the entire activity gym. 

Skip Hop and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are working closely to issue a voluntary product recall on the raindrop toy included with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym, style no. 307150 and UPC no. 879674025721, sold between June 2016 and December 2022.

Consumers who bought the product are urged to stop using the raindrop toy component and remove the raindrops by cutting them off and throwing them in the trash.

