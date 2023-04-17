Community Shred Day held April 22 for consumers, businesses to safely destroy documents

ROCKFORD — On Saturday, April 22, The Better Business Bureau, Rockford Regional Office and MembersAlliance Credit Union invites consumers and businesses to Community Shred Day.
The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 2550 South Alpine Road in Rockford.
On-site shredding services will be at the location to help consumers safely destroy personal or confidential documents that they no longer need.
Event attendees may bring a maximum of two boxes per car of confidential documents ready for shredding.
To access the shredding center, enter off of South Alpine into the shopping centers and drive south to the Credit Union's drive-up area.
Tips for deciding what documents to shred and what to keep:
- Keep all tax returns and supporting documentation for seven years. The IRS has three years from your tax-filing date to audit and has six years to challenge a claim.
- Keep credit card statements for seven years if tax-related expenses are documented.
- Keep paycheck stubs for one year and be sure to cross-reference the paycheck stub to the W-2 form.
- Be sure to keep bank statements and canceled checks for at least one year.
- Receipts for large ticket items should be kept for insurance purposes.
- Home improvement receipts should be kept for six years or permanently.
- Items like birth certificates, social security cards, insurance policies, titles, or wills should be kept permanently in a safety deposit box.
For more information about Community Shred Day, call the Better Business Bureau at 815-963-2222 or MembersAlliance Credit Union at 815-226-2260.