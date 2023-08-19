Community shows support for Rockford Police K-9 Unit

ROCKFORD — Friends of the Rockford Police K-9 Unit help support the agency through the annual fundraiser.

Rockford Police K-9 officers put on live demonstrations as part of the event to inform the community about the essential role K-9s play in law enforcement.

Proceeds from the fundraiser help provide needed equipment and money to purchase additional K-9s. A silent auction also took place as part of the event.

Friends Of Rockford Police K-9 Unit Board President Kathy Hansen hopes demonstrations spread awareness of how valuable the dogs can be to create successful policing.

“These dogs can do so many things the officers can't do. They can do things that are a little more dangerous than we do with our officers. We're happy that we can support them,” said Hansen.

The Friends of the Rockford K-9 Unit are always accepting donations. Go to their website or contact Hansen for more information. Hansen's phone number is 262-880-3977.