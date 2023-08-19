 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees. Highest
heat indices across interior portions of Illinois.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Community shows support for Rockford Police K-9 Unit

  • Updated
  • 0
K9 UNIT ROCKFORD

ROCKFORD —  Friends of the Rockford Police K-9 Unit help support the agency through the annual fundraiser.

Rockford Police K-9 officers put on live demonstrations as part of the event to inform the community about the essential role K-9s play in law enforcement.

Proceeds from the fundraiser help provide needed equipment and money to purchase additional K-9s. A silent auction also took place as part of the event.

Friends Of Rockford Police K-9 Unit Board President Kathy Hansen hopes demonstrations spread awareness of how valuable the dogs can be to create successful policing.

“These dogs can do so many things the officers can't do. They can do things that are a little more dangerous than we do with our officers. We're happy that we can support them,” said Hansen.

The Friends of the Rockford K-9 Unit are always accepting donations. Go to their website or contact Hansen for more information. Hansen's phone number is 262-880-3977.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you