Community remembers Peggy Anderson and her impact on Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Family and co-workers of Peggy Anderson say she was a civil servant and staple in the Rockford community.
Peggy Anderson was shot and killed at her place of work, Pinnon's Butcher Shop in Rockford.
Almost a week after the incident, an overwhelming amount of support has been coming from the community raising over $24,000 dollars to aid in funeral expenses thus far.
Anderson's Brother-in-Law Keith Harmon says the community response is a testament to all the lives she impacted in Rockford.
"The outpouring of support that we've seen from Rockfordians has been unbelievable Peggy has been so ingrained in the Rockford community and serving the Rockford community herself for so many years as a server wait staff server then in Pinnon's as their desert pastry chef", said Harmon.
Harmon continued to say,
"Peggy's the type of person that puts her work and love of others before herself and she is not one of those people has never been one of those people that wanted any recognition", said Harmon.
Katie who also works at Pinnon's Butcher Shop said she’ll miss the positive spirit Anderson would bring into work each and every day.
"I am honored to say that I was able to have her be a part of our lives for so long she was a person who was a people pleaser and tried to make everyone happy you never knew if she was upset, she was very close to god and she trusted him to help her walk through life every single day", said Katie.
A suspect for the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson has been identified as 40-year-old Willam Jones. A warrant is issued for Jones' arrest, but he has not yet been found.
As the search for the suspect continues the family is asking for justice to be served.
"She’s the type of person that actually would have given him her car and her purse she would've walked upstairs if he needed it and would've cooked him dinner if he needed it that's the kind of person that Peggy is and was, I know where she's going so, I know that's she still is so that's really hard for all of us to wrap why did he have to shoot her he didn't have to shoot her she would've given him everything", said Harmon.
Jones is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he is or has seen him are urged to call 911 immediately.
A memorial service for Anderson will be held at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Thursday January 19th.