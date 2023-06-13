Community reacts to potential mental health aspects of Harlem School Board moving forward

LOVES PARK — With Harlem School District moving forward with their plan to shift 6th graders to Harlem Middle School, many find themselves searching for answers as to what this means and how it could affect their kids.
The district said the plan to make this change allows for students to have more course options and extracurricular opportunities in a developmentally appropriate setting.
One Harlem Middle School parent sees the benefit to this change but does have concerns when it comes to the space and resources required.
"I think as far as social and emotional learning, I think more kids and adding more students another grade is fine. I have no problem with that. Although, I have noticed that smaller classrooms with our kids they get more attention, ya know, one-on-one attention," said parent, Charles Hudson.
One of the concerns being raised by the community is the mental health impact that could come from an earlier transition for these students, specifically when it comes to the potential for conflict and bullying with a wider age-range of students.
When it comes to the potential for bullying, a mental health expert said preparation is key to keeping students from being involved in conflict.
"It's hard to say what those implications would be. I think it depends on the student so it's really important that they again, just support the students with those possible transitions in making sure that everyone is preparing for those changes and talking about ways to handle bullying-type situations in general," said Amy Drew, a School-Based Supervisor for Sinnissippi Centers.
One Harlem School District student just finished 8th grade at Harlem Middle School. After experiencing her two years there, she believes students will continue to see success, even with the change.
"I feel like they would fit in because when you're in 8th grade you're too mature to worry about the 6th graders. You're going to worry about getting your grades and stuff so I don't really think there is going to be any bullying for that," Zarya Ryks said.
Ryks also adds more on the positive change she foresees with this shift.
"I feel like it's definitely better if 6th grade is joining middle school because they have three years instead of two years to prepare for high school," Ryks said.
And after seeing his son spend time with several age groups, Hudson does not anticipate this being an issue heading into middle school.
"I don't see bullying being an issue at all. I like the fact that they're going to add another grade. My son played basketball for the 6th grade team and he had... there were 5th and 6th graders on there and they were around some 7th graders, ya know, also, so he kind of saw younger kids, kids his age and kids a bit older and I kind of liked that aspect," Hudson said.
Another mental health professional said this change can bring positive results.
"I think conflict can really happen at any age so I think introducing some of those younger kids to the older kids may increase some of that. However, I also think it's an opportunity for the kids, again, to connect and learn from some of the individuals who are older than them," said Sadie Cobio, a faculty member at Rosencrance Health Network.
Harlem School District said that in an effort to keep the different grades separated, they plan to utilize portable classrooms.