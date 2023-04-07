Community reaction following yesterday's Downtown Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD — 13 WREX is talking with the community after the latest on a shooting investigation in Downtown Rockford.
One man was shot in the face yesterday around noon in the 300 Block of State Street. The man is still recovering tonight.
The City of Rockford tells 13 WREX this was a targeted attack between what they believe to be two individuals who knew each other.
They city also believes they do have a line on the suspect of the shooting due to improvements being made in the area.
Rockford Mayor, Tom McNamara, explained what some of these technological improvements entail.
"A huge thank you to the downtown community that came together and provided a lot of information and also a big thank you to our police department but especially also the amount of technology that our city has invested in from cameras in and around our downtown area to the mobile and stationary license plate readers," Mayor McNamara said.
Mayor McNamara also explained why yesterday's shooting should not affect people visiting Downtown.
"I don't think this will and I don't think it should deter anyone from coming Downtown," McNamara said. "This was a targeted incident with two individuals who were acquaintances to one another."
Precinct Committeemen, Tamir Bell, said he could already see the city coming back from yesterday's incident.
"I heard about it. I was a bit disappointed. But, we bounce back from things like this. Today is a nice, beautiful day and I see an increase of foot traffic so that's a positive thing for Downtown Rockford," Bell said.
A downtown business owner said their relationship with the city helps to ease his worries following an event such as this one.
"We are so close. They are always communicating with us and they're talking about the safety of Downwtown as well. I'm still confident in Downtown and the safety of Downtown," Smiley's Vintage owner, Ryan Smiley said .
McNamara reflects this from a city perspective as well.
"We have a really good partnership with the River District and with these downtown businesses to ensure that our business owners, their patrons, and our entire community have a safe place to shop and do business," McNamara said.
Bell explained the importance of the small businesses Downtown.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our community and we have to support them. We can't let incidents like this slow us down from moving our community forward." Bell said.
And one Downtown business continues to look forward to the safety of the city as we move towards summer events.
"With summer coming around here, it would be nice to know that people feel safe coming down here, especially with City Market coming up soon," Smiley said.
13 WREX will continue to keep you updated on yesterday's shooting as we learn more information.