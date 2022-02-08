Community questions one-time tax break proposal on groceries and more

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The state's 1% sales tax on groceries could be suspended for a year if Governor JB Pritzker's budget proposal gets approved. Some look forward to the possibility of saving money by not having a grocery tax. Others question how the state will cover the cost and what would happen the following year.
Illinois residents are looking for a break from taxes. Whether it be at the pump, at their home or at the grocery store.
The governor's proposed budget could bring a little relief but many question how it would hold up long term.
Not having a sales tax on groceries for a year is music to some ears but it also sparks a huge unanswered question: how would the state cover the cost it normally generates?
"Put the money you save in a cookie jar and you will see at the end of the month or at the end of the quarter how much that adds up to," said Valli Produce President Dominic Presta "You are talking some hundreds of dollars per family quarterly, I would say, easily. So why not? Why not take that money when you can get it?"
"The tax break he's giving you right before the election you may have to pay back with interest after the election," said Rockford Sen. Dave Syverson (R).
Presta says any financial relief is extremely needed as customers are buying less to combat rising costs of goods.
"From 2019 to now, I think we have gone up about 35% in redeeming coupons," explained Presta. He says many customers are only buying what they need to make a meal for their families.
Even though saving 1% ($1 if spending $100) isn't much for the average household, he says it's something. He hopes for a more permanent solution and he's not alone.
"They're increasing spending by $2.5 billion so they're taking one-time federal money that's coming in for COVID and they're using it for part of the spending; which is going to create a big financial hole next year," explained Syverson with concern. "They are spending money they can't afford to and next year they will raise taxes to pay that money back."
While this is not for certain and the proposal is not approved yet, Syverson says a one-time tax break just isn't enough. He says he and state leaders are working on proposals to permanently reduce sales tax on gas and more.
"Government needs to live within its means just like taxpayers have to live within their means," said Syverson.
Hoping to paint a clearer picture for Illinois residents.
Syverson says he does support Gov. Pritzker's proposed property tax break but again wants to look at long term solutions to improve affordability for home owners.