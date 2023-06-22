Community members gather for second annual Chefs Table event

ROCKFORD — Hundreds of community members joined at the Tebala Events Center for the second annual Chefs Table.
The event saw local businesses and even city officials join in on the cooking fun to raise money for Zion West Enterprise. The organizations mission is to provide Ellis Heights youth and adults affected by poverty and violence a better future.
The event is also a networking opportunity for local businesses.
"Community building, relationship networking, being able to grow outside of Belvidere and being able to reach the Rockford community is something that we're wanting to do," said Maegan English Owner of Zae's Chicago Style Hotdog and Polish. "The foundation itself, Zion West is something that we believe in, so we're happy to have partnered with them as well."
Members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church were also participating to be a part of her community.
"I liked being a part of my community, and I like giving back so I wouldn't miss this opportunity for the world," said Kimberly Goode. "It feels good for everybody to come out come together and compete, friendly competition, but it's exciting."
With this being the second year many of the event participants came for the first time.
"This is the first time I've been to the event, but it is to support the fundraising and the community," said Emma Moore. "It's just good to be here to support the fundraiser."
The Winners will be announced in the following categories:
Rockford’s Top Chef
Best Dessert
Best Presentation
Best Appetizer