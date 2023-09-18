Community members come together to celebrate their fellow Harlem Huskie

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — 18-year-old Mason Bernabe died over the weekend due to a car accident. Monday night, community members came together to celebrate his life with a Cruise through Machesney Park.
Bernabe died after his car went off the road and hit a culvert at the 9800 block of North Alpine Road Friday night. First responders found him thrown from the car. Bernabe died at the scene.
Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!
Due to his love of cars and driving, Bernabe's friends felt a cruise would be the appropriate way to honor him. And what started as a small group quickly expanded as word got out to community members.
"I posted it on my Snapchat and only were expecting a couple people so then everybody started reposting it and it got out of hand so it just brought the whole community together for him. Show as much love and support for him as we could," Vincent Sorrentino, Bernabe's friend said.
And for Sorrentino, the event was simply just a way to honor his friend.
"He was my best friend since we were who knows how old and we did everything together. He was literally my everything and we grew up and we didn't get our future how we wanted to," Sorrentino said.
Bernabe graduated from Harlem High School this past May.