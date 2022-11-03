Community leaders collaborate to provide legal assistance for domestic violence victims

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Victims of domestic violence will now have help when it comes to funding legal assistance and battling challenges in the courtroom after an afternoon press conference in downtown Rockford.
The announcement for funds to help victims was made by Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention, and Winnebago County Board Member Angela Fellars.
"The initial seed money for funds is $17,000 dollars which is coming from the AARP funds, that is all federal funds to help them," said Fellars.
These funds will help provide legal representation for families who are in a custody battle and ease financial stresses for victims who are trying to leave abusive situations.
Fellars says the lack of legal representation was one of the biggest issues roadblocks victims faced.
"It was just too many victims who are going through this," Fellars explained. "I was hearing from constituents who called over and over again asking, 'Do you have access to legal help? here is my situation.'"
One more obstacle was not being able to move forward due to the financial ties some victims had with their abuser.
"So many survivors walk into our space and almost all of their financial accessibility is tied to their abusers account, so getting a lawyer on their own and starting paperwork and documentation is a deal breaker," said Cacciapaglia.
This project is expected to be completed early 2023.