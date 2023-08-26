Community honors the life of Jaimie Cox in the 5th annual motorcycle rally

ROSCOE — Crowds of people lined up at the Roscoe VFW Post to honor the life of fallen police officer Jaimie Cox.
The Jaimie Cox Foundation 5th Annual Motorcycle rally honors Officer Jaime Cox, killed in the line of duty in 2017. The Rally began at the VFW post and ended at Crazy Times in Machesney Park.
Jaimie Cox’s cousin Andrea Cox helped organize the event, saying the crowds show how many people he impacted.
"Here you've got veterans and everyday people coming out to support. When Jaimie was killed, it moved a whole community of folks,” said Andrea Cox.
Andrea is talking about people like Mark Hurd. Hurd believes the community has a responsibility to be present.
"We just believe in the cause and back the blue and everything it represents. We remember the fallen and continue to support the ones protecting and serving us,” said Hurd.
Jeff Weaver, a friend of Officer Cox, remembers him as one who went above and beyond.
"Jamie was a remarkable officer. If he could be here today, he'd still be doing an excellent job,” said Weaver.
The ride began at the VFW Post in Roscoe, then passed Hononegah High School, where Officer Cox went to school. The ride ended in Machesney Park at Crazy Times, where the celebration will last until 7:30 p.m.