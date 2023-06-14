Community forum brainstorming Rockford solutions to youth gun violence

ROCKFORD — The League Of Women Voters Of Greater Rockford holds a gun violence forum in hopes of forming a solution with the Rockford Police Department.
Wednesday, June 14th, marks the third meeting held by the organization. Jo Minor, Gun Violence Prevention Committee Chair, hopes with the attendance of Police Chief Carla Redd, a concrete solution will be formed.
"We need to be collaborative in this community. We need to understand that the police department is trying their best. We need to help them. It's as simple as if you see something say something,” said Minor.
Comprehensive Community Solutions is a Rockford organization that provides programming for neighborhoods and local youth. Executive Director CEO William Chatman says violence is a taught behavior often learned at home.
"So certain things aren't in place in the home to help that child grow up to be as responsible as they can be in our community. I think those are a mixture of things that produce gun violence in the community,” said Chatman.
Medical and mental health professionals will also be at the forum inside Second First Church in Rockford. The gun violence forum starts at 6:00 p.m.