Community food banks feeling the impact of rising food and gas prices

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- The cost of food and gas are continuing to rise and food pantries are starting to feel the grunt of it.
With inflation hitting a 40-year high, food pantries are not only spending more money to purchase food in bulk to donate to families in need, high gas prices are leaving them paying even more in delivery cost.
Coordinator Kathlyn Wright at Emmanual Lutheran Church in Rockford, says with gas prices, she isn’t driving to pick up goods for the church’s food pantry as much as she used to.
"It's definitely more expensive, I'm not doing as much driving as I was, just because it's so much more expensive,” Wright said.
With the war in Ukraine causing everyday essentials to skyrocket, experts say they aren’t sure when prices will get back to normal again.
Food banks say they aren’t running out of food as of yet, but fear that inflation could possibly lead to a food shortage.
Local pantries in the community say they don’t want residents in the community to worry about not having enough food to eat.
Executive director of Rock River Valley Pantry Kim Adams-Bakke says food banks are working hard to ensure that there is always enough food supply.
"Weregoing to make sure we find the money and or the food, to make sure that nobody who's hungry, goes away hungry,” Adams-Bakke said.
Emmanuel church is located at 920 3rd Ave, Rockford, IL 61104
Rock River valley Pantry is located at 421 S Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61102