Community celebrates the life and legacy of Brian Rehnberg

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A memorial service held for fallen firefighter Brian Rehnberg brought the community together to honor his memory.
North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg passed away on Christmas Day.
The community and firefighters from throughout the state of Illinois came together paying their respects at his memorial service at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park, IL.
According to North Park Fire, Public Information Officer Ted Berger, Rehnberg died due to heart complications.
"Our college Brian Rehnberg succumbed to a cardiac-related condition that is linked to his responses; therefore, it is considered line of duty death here under Illinois statute we are all feeling incredibly sorrowful and very emotional today this is a very tuff business to be in the fire service and the bond we all share as first responders is deep, " said Berger.
That bond Berger speaks about is something his loved ones and fellow colleagues say he knew all too well.
"He was always willing to go above and beyond to be a mentor to the young firefighter when I first started at north park Brian was a mentor to me and then I became his captain so that was a very unique relationship, "said Lauren Schultz, Captain for North Park Fire Department.
"Brian had a very unique dedication to the job he wanted to help people in any way he possibly could, and he knew that through training and hard work that was the best way to make that happen, "said Matt Johnson, Captain for North Park Fire Department.
Rehnberg started his career as a firefighter in 1999, serving North Park Fire since 2008.
Rehnberg has worn many different hats over the years as Explorer for the Rockford Fire Department, working for the Cherry Valley Fire Department, and he also served as an EMT with Lifeline Ambulance and the Kirkland IL Fire Protection District.
Rehnberg was 50 years old.