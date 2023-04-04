Community braces for severe weather just days after Friday's storms

ROCKFORD — As the stormy weather continues today, some residents find themselves bracing for more rough weather.
After his neighborhood received a significant amount of damage in Friday's storm, one resident and landlord in the area tells 13 WREX how the age of the homes makes him especially nervous with the potential weather threat.
"The anxiety is these are old homes. I mean, mine's a 1-owner house, this is a 1-owner house so I don't want any damage to them. We can't repair it, ya know, there's plaster walls in this house, you can never get that back," Bob Jensen said.
Another resident of the area had a tree fall on his home during Friday night's storm and shares with that experience has been like.
"They actually couldn't get the tree off the roof without chainsaws. They had to call in a crane because of the size of the tree," Dave Janssen said. "They're not really going to get it from the trunk of the tree but basically closer to the roof so they can just get things off the roof."
The work being done by the crane operators was delayed earlier this afternoon but was picked up by the team later on.