Communities collect donations for survivors of a house fire in Garden Prairie

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A house fire in Garden Prairie kills five people, including three children. Six other people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Boone County fire officials. In the aftermath of such tragic loss, surrounding communities are offering support.
Monetary and item donations are being collected at Lucky Mustangs Bar in Belvidere.
"Your heart goes out to this family and it's just great to see the community all coming in and helping out," said Lucky Mustangs Manager Michele Seese. "You would never want to be in that position; but you think about it and then it's like 'I hope that I will be able to help someone and they will be able to help me someday.'"
Seese says she's hoping the drop off service will make it easy for people who want to help. She's encouraging visitors to donate any spare change as it can go a long way.
"Cash donations are great, gift certificates to restaurants, stores, gas, anything. Anything will help," said Seese.
The chaplain for the Boone County Sheriff's Office and Belvidere Police says he spent time with survivors on Monday morning. He says they're feeling pain and hopelessness.
"I try to show up and bring as much hope as I can in a tragic situation. Obviously, we're showing up on these people's worst days in a hospital room. It's extremely difficult," said Pastor Brian Phillips of The Grove Fellowship in Poplar Grove. "Just trying to help them through these initial moments of the rawness of having lost love ones and really facing the tragedy of not having anywhere to go."
Pastor Phillips says he will be in communication with the family in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. He says the family will need support during this hard time. Once a list is compiled of all the needed items, The Grove Fellowship will make a call out to communities to lend a helping hand.
Lucky Mustangs will continue to collect donations until further notice.
"This will help us to remember kindness and generosity goes far, even when we are stretched a little," said Pastor Phillips. "We want to do the best we can to be there for these people to help them rebuild and maybe be a great expression of just love."
According to fire officials, the home belonging to the family in Garden Prairie is a total loss. The cause to the blaze is still under investigation by local, state and federal agencies.