...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
becoming northwest this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

ComEd reports thousands of customers still without power in northern Illinois Saturday

  • Updated
ROCKFORD — The National Weather Service says two rounds of thunderstorms on Friday, bringing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, has left widespread damage across northern Illinois.

Efforts to clean up the damage, including downed trees and power lines, continued on Saturday.

As of 11:45 a.m. on April 1, ComEd reports the following outages in northern Illinois:

  • Boone County: 1,073 customers (less than 5% of total customers)
  • Carroll County: 24 (less than 5%)
  • DeKalb County: 250 (less than 5%)
  • Jo Daviess County: Less than five customers
  • Lee County: 7,360 (32.74%)
  • McHenry County: 27 (less than 5%)
  • Ogle County: 321 (less than 5%)
  • Stephenson County: 196 (less than 5%)
  • Whiteside County: 1,369 (5.97%)
  • Winnebago County: 5,544 (less than 5%)

ComEd says due to high winds expected through the early afternoon on Saturday, crews may be delayed in restoring power to most.

80% of outages are expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Saturday, according to ComEd, with the remaining outages restored by 10 a.m. Sunday.

13 WREX will continue updating this list with the latest numbers as they are reported by ComEd.

