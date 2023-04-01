ComEd reports thousands of customers still without power in northern Illinois Saturday

ROCKFORD — The National Weather Service says two rounds of thunderstorms on Friday, bringing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, has left widespread damage across northern Illinois.
Efforts to clean up the damage, including downed trees and power lines, continued on Saturday.
As of 11:45 a.m. on April 1, ComEd reports the following outages in northern Illinois:
- Boone County: 1,073 customers (less than 5% of total customers)
- Carroll County: 24 (less than 5%)
- DeKalb County: 250 (less than 5%)
- Jo Daviess County: Less than five customers
- Lee County: 7,360 (32.74%)
- McHenry County: 27 (less than 5%)
- Ogle County: 321 (less than 5%)
- Stephenson County: 196 (less than 5%)
- Whiteside County: 1,369 (5.97%)
- Winnebago County: 5,544 (less than 5%)
ComEd says due to high winds expected through the early afternoon on Saturday, crews may be delayed in restoring power to most.
80% of outages are expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Saturday, according to ComEd, with the remaining outages restored by 10 a.m. Sunday.
13 WREX will continue updating this list with the latest numbers as they are reported by ComEd.