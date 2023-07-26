ComEd reports 119 active power outages, restoration underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. — As showers and storms move through the Stateline this morning, ComEd is mobilizing additional crews to work on power outages.

As of 9:06 a.m., ComEd reports 119 active outages and 10,123 total customers affected.

Many of the estimated restoration times for outages are 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

When responding to power outages caused by storms, ComEd’s priority is to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospitals first, followed by repairs that will restore power to the greatest number of customers.

Public safety is paramount, and ComEd encourages customers to take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage.

Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd.

Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report.

Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).