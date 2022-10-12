ComEd partners with Winnebago Forest Preserves to install Osprey nesting platforms

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County is partnering with ComEd to install new Osprey nesting platforms at multiple forest preserves.
On Tuesday, October 11, one nesting platform was installed at Deer Run Forest Preserve.
The second nesting platform is scheduled to be installed at Four Lakes Forest Preserve in Pecatonica on Friday, October 14 at 9:00 a.m.
The Osprey migrates through Illinois and makes nests along large rivers and lakes.
Ospreys are listed as an endangered species in Illinois.
With pesticide use and natural nest sites succumbing to tree removal and shoreline development. the Osprey population has decreased.
This type of bird requires nest sites in open surroundings with a wide, sturdy base and safety from ground predators.
Ospreys are carnivores that eat primarily fish, amphibians
Four Lakes Forest Preserve is 186.1 acres containing four small man-made lakes.
Along with the new nesting platforms, Four Lakes Forest Preserve will provide essential habitats for the Ospreys to thrive.