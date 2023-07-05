ComEd opens its Emergency Operations Center for potential severe weather

ILLINOIS — As a precaution, ComEd opened its Emergency Operations Center in northern Illinois as a result of severe weather threats.
They came to this conclusion after seeing reports that some communities could have experienced severe weather earlier today. Severe weather could have ranged from wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, hail and large amounts of rain.
ComEd also says that if any of its customers has outages caused by severe weather, to contact them immediately and not approach downed wires.