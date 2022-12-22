 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow producing intermittent white out conditions
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill
values of 25 to 35 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in white out conditions with
zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult,
particularly in rural and open areas along north to south
oriented roadways. Power outages may be possible as a result of
strong wind gusts to 50 mph.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

ComEd brings together more than 1,800 workers for winter storm response

ComEd

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- ComEd has assembled a response team of more than 1,800 ComEd, contractor and mutual assistance workers to respond to any outages resulting from the weather, including more than 300 energy company workers from other parts of the country.

Forecasts project 4 inches to 6 inches of snow, wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and below zero temperatures across northern Illinois from Thursday night through Friday.

“For any customers impacted by this storm, we will be focused on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd. “We’ve made investments in our electric system to make it more resilient to the effects of extreme weather. This technology, and the dedicated men and women of ComEd, will work to minimize the impact for our customers.”

ComEd encourages customers to take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous. Additionally, for the safety of themselves and the public, crews are practicing social distancing.

