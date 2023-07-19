Collins Aerospace presents grant to United Way of Rock River Valley for literacy initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Collins Aerospace, a business part of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has awarded a grant to the United Way of Rock River Valley to support the organization's literacy initiative.
The literacy initiative brings key organizations together to solve declining literacy rates in Winnebago County.
Currently, Winnebago County's child literacy rate sits at 32%.
“By participating in programs like United Way’s Literacy Project, Collins Aerospace hopes to engage and inspire youth in our community to pursue STEM careers,” said Tyler Bradford, Associate Director at Collins Aerospace. “Many of these students are destined to be our next great innovators in aerospace.”
Collins' donation helps United Way to develop and grow the initiative's reach.
So far, United Way and 28 other local organizations have bought more than 32,000 books to be distributed for free to children in the community.
Many of those books are partnered with an easy-to-understand curriculum and activities for families to take part in with their children as they read.
“The Bold Goal of the literacy initiative is for Winnebago County’s child literacy rate to reach 75% by 2034,” said Julie Bosma, President and CEO of United Way of Rock River Valley. “That’s a tall task, and we’re excited to work toward it every single day. Collins Aerospace’s donation gets us that much closer to accomplishing it.”