Collins Aerospace honored for role in Artemis 1 launch

ROCKFORD — When Artemis 1 made its historic launch into space, parts of Rockford crossed into the final frontier with it.

Collins Aerospace in Rockford has worked on the program for ten years prior to November's launch, building the "thrust vector control" system for the core stage and the boosters and the power management modules on the Orion Crew Capsule. For the boosters, simply put Rockford's Collins Aerospace workers make it possible for the rocket to steer as it takes off.

Artemis I mission shares spectacular view of Earth after a historic launch The Orion spacecraft's spectacular first views of Earth were shared more than nine hours into the journey, with the vehicle about 57,000 miles away from our planet on its way to the moon.

On Tuesday, the 100 workers who spent the last decade on the project got honored from several of the top people on the Artemis project including Marcia Lindstrom with NASA's communication department. She enthusiastically thanked the workers at Collins Aerospace, but also pushed that the work is far from over.

"Your fingerprints are all over Artemis 1, they will be all over Artemis 2, 3, 4, 5 and as we continue press towards not just the moon, but to Mars," Lindstrom said.

Senior Program Manager for Collins Aerospace Chad Schoenrock says the program's expected lifespan of four decades will continue to fund dozens of jobs in the Stateline both in and outside of Collins Aerospace.

"The Collins Team is roughly about 100 employees that are supporting the Artemis program here in Rockford, but we're also partnering with our local manufacturers to help support the Artemis program," Schoenrock said.

Schoenrock added that the Collins Aerospace team has already delivered all the parts for Artemis 2 and are in progress of working on Artemis 3.