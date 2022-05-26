Cocaine dealer sentenced after bust at Belvidere Oasis

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Tyrone Maddox, 46, of Minnesota, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after authorities caught him 137 grams of cocaine at the Belvidere Oasis.
In August 2019, Illinois State Troopers stopped Maddox for a traffic violation and discovered that his driver's license was suspended. They searched the vehicle and found the cocaine inside, per a release.
According to the Boone County State's Attorney's office, Maddox's criminal history dates back to 1995 with multiple convictions of gun charges and a variety of drug offenses.