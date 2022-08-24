Climate exhibit opens September 6 at Welty Environmental Center

BELOIT — Starting Tuesday, September 6, the Welty Environmental Center is bringing the interactive exhibit "Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes" to Big Hill Center.
The Center will be open to the public on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 4:00 p.m. while the exhibit is on display.
There is no charge to view the exhibit.
The exhibit will end on Monday, November 21.
"Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes" includes panels that show how climate data is gathered and what the information means to people.
There are also interactive stations where visitors can experiment with lowering their carbon footprint and measuring rising sea levels.
“We are excited to bring this educational opportunity to Beloit, because it does a really good job of explaining climate science and showing its relevance to our daily lives,” said Welty Executive Director Brenda Plakans.
“The exhibit also demonstrates individual actions we each can take to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and save money, such as avoiding car travel, reusing plastic items, and making our homes more energy efficient.”
During fall weekends from noon to 4:00 p.m., Welty will offer drop-in climate and weather-themed activities for kids 5 to 12 years old.
Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Weekly themes for fall activities are:
September 10 & 11 – Cloud Cover & Identification
September 17 & 18 – Cloud in a Jar Experiment
September 24 & 25 – Wind & Tornadoes
October 1 & 2 – Changing Seasons
October 8 & 9 – Precipitation
October 15 & 16 – Water Cycle
October 22 & 23 – Insect Rubbings
October 29 & 30 – Bird Watching & Migration
November 5 & 6 – Acorns & Pine Cones
November 12 & 13 – Turtles
November 19 & 20 – Fish Prints
For more information about the exhibit, panel, and other fall programs. visit the event calendar on Welty's website.