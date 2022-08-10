Clean-Up Kits, additional assistance provided to Freeport flooding victims

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and several nonprofit organizations are collaborating to provide flooding assistance. 

For residents needing flooding assistance please call CONTACT of Northwest Illinois at 815-233-4357. 

Resident information will be recorded and passed along to assistance groups.

The Red Cross is scheduled to distribute Flood Clean Up Kits for those impacted by recent flooding events.

Kits will be available at St. John's Church at 1010 South Park Boulevard in Freeport today, Wednesday August 10 from noon until 3:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 11 from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. 

For additional updates, follow the City of Freeport's Facebook page. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

