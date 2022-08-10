Clean-Up Kits, additional assistance provided to Freeport flooding victims

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and several nonprofit organizations are collaborating to provide flooding assistance.
For residents needing flooding assistance please call CONTACT of Northwest Illinois at 815-233-4357.
Resident information will be recorded and passed along to assistance groups.
The Red Cross is scheduled to distribute Flood Clean Up Kits for those impacted by recent flooding events.
Kits will be available at St. John's Church at 1010 South Park Boulevard in Freeport today, Wednesday August 10 from noon until 3:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 11 from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.
For additional updates, follow the City of Freeport's Facebook page.