Civilian Oversight Board continues towards goal of trust between Rockford and their police department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After being approved last year, the Civilian Oversight Board is continuing towards their goal of building trust between Rockford and their police department.
The board is made up of seven city residents who will review completed internal investigations of citizens complaints and certain use of force situations.
Before beginning these reviews, the Civilian Oversight Board will be receiving four-to-five months of training. They plan to complete their first review this summer.
The city hopes the board will be able to provide perspective in whether an investigation is objective and fair and whether the outcome is appropriate.
Nick Meyer, the Legal Director of Rockford, says the choice of these members was important for its success.
"If this board in particular is meant to be a citizen perspective, then we need to make sure as many of our citizens are represented on that board," says Meyer. "That is something we spent a lot of time reviewing and making sure that we were careful and deliberate about doing it," said Meyer.
The Civilian Oversight Board will work with the Rockford Police Department, City Council, and the Mayor.