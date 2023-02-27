City of Rockford yard waste season begins March 20th

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The start of normal yard waste season will begin the week of March 20, 2023. in Rockford.
All storm debris and yard waste should be placed out for collection at the same time as household waste and recyclables.
If you need to dispose of storm debris sooner, Rock River Disposal will be performing a special one-week collection for storm-related limbs and branches the week of March 6, 2023.
Limbs and branches should be placed in 2-ply compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller garbage cans clearly marked with a large “X” that is visible from the street.
Twigs, branches, and other types of large brush that cannot fit into either of these containers must be placed into bundles no more than 4 feet long by 2 feet in diameter.
Bundles should be tied with string or twine and not metal, plastic, or tape. Branches and limbs exceeding 4 inches in diameter will not be accepted.
No bag, can, or bundle can weigh more than 50 pounds when loaded.