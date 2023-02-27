City of Rockford yard waste season begins March 20th

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.Heavy rain that occurred earlier today may lead to river rises that
reach flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 2.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Tue  Wed  Thu  Fri
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   2.30  2 pm 2/27   5.9  5.9  5.0  4.0

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        2.46  3 pm 2/27         0.96       6.00  12 pm 3/01


&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

City of Rockford yard waste season begins March 20th

  • 0
City of Rockford Drone Pic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The start of normal yard waste season will begin the week of March 20, 2023. in Rockford.

All storm debris and yard waste should be placed out for collection at the same time as household waste and recyclables.

If you need to dispose of storm debris sooner, Rock River Disposal will be performing a special one-week collection for storm-related limbs and branches the week of March 6, 2023.

Limbs and branches should be placed in 2-ply compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller garbage cans clearly marked with a large “X” that is visible from the street.

Twigs, branches, and other types of large brush that cannot fit into either of these containers must be placed into bundles no more than 4 feet long by 2 feet in diameter.

Bundles should be tied with string or twine and not metal, plastic, or tape. Branches and limbs exceeding 4 inches in diameter will not be accepted.

No bag, can, or bundle can weigh more than 50 pounds when loaded.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

