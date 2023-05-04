City of Rockford provides funding for accessibility home repairs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is providing crucial funding after receiving state funds to go toward home repair projects, with a primary focus on accessibility.
"If someone has been struggling in their home, and maybe on a fixed income because of some of the issues in their life, we'll not only be able to make it easier to live in that property, but we'll look at their roof, we'll look at some other components and build in some longevity to that property for them," the Housing and Program manager for the City of Rockford, Sarah Brinkmann said.
The total funding amounts to $400,000 with each home owner having the possibility of receiving up to $45,000 depending on repairs.
Funding can go toward things like ramps, railings, or even lower a toilet seat or bathroom sink.
"I think this is a great step towards really showing a commitment to the disability community," the Systems Advocacy Coordinator for RAMP, Eric Brown said.
"We want them to stay here in Rockford. We want them to live as independently as possible, and be able to get in and out of their homes with no problem."
Certain requirements such as being 62 or older, and other income restrictions are detailed on the city's website.
Applications for the home repair and accessibility program run until May 22nd, and those eligible will be chosen at random on May 23rd.