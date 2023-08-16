City of Rockford plans to make water main replacements in several areas

ROCKFORD -- Over the next couple months, Rockford Public Works will make some much needed upgrades to water mains in three separate locations. The move comes after a major project was approved Monday night by city council members.
The project will happen on Corbin Street, Montague Road and Alfalfa Drive and includes removing asphalt, curbs and gutters. Also in those projects the city will replace lead pipe water lines running to residents' homes.
The city plans to have the projects started within two weeks of approval and hopes to have them done by the end of the year.