City of Rockford plans to introduce new bike and multiuse path this summer

ROCKFORD — A new multiuse bike path coming to Downtown Rockford will connect to both sides of the Rock River.
The new feature is thanks to a $1 lease from ComEd for the land use over the course of 10 years.
A bridge, and multi-use path, will connect Davis Park to the UW Sports Factory.
This will allow access from the UW Sports Factory across the river to Davis Park and the Embassy Suites Hotel.
According to City Administrator, Todd Cagnoni this project has been in the works for at least six years.
Now that it is coming to fruition, he’s excited to see how it benefits the overall community.
"It’s most definitely for recreational services as it relates to the path right so there will be walkers runners bikers, who knows who might be out there individuals just trying to enjoy the outdoors,” said Cagnoni.
Cagnoni went on to say the path is part of the city’s plan to enhance the overall connectivity of downtown.
The city plans to start and complete the project this summer.