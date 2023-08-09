City of Rockford looking to expand homeless programming with grant funding

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford is looking to award funding to nonprofit agencies with the goal of ending homelessness in Dekalb, Winnebago and Boone counties.

The City of Rockford receives annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, known as HUD. With additional funding the city is hoping to create more units for people that need it most and reduce the overall homeless population.

The city of Rockford currently has $2.3 million dollars in grant funding to provide homeless programming.

Homeless Program Coordinator for the City of Rockford Health and Human Services, Angie Walker, explains, “It will allow us to maintain people in housing so people don't become homeless and increase our homeless population, but the new money will allow us to increase those units so that we can continue to get people off the streets as well.”

Walker says as of August 1st, 2023 city leaders have helped house 190 homeless individuals or families.

Of those people, 12 percent have reported fleeing from domestic violence situations. Additional funding would help people in those cases as well.

“Obviously we know that's a huge need in our community, and we have very high domestic violence numbers. So we want to make sure when folks are trying to get out of those situations and have no place to go we can help provide that housing while they need it,” says Walker.

Non-profit Shelter Care Ministries works with the city to provide homeless housing, saying many people have lost housing with an increase in evictions since the pandemic.

“All of the prices for everything have skyrocketed. Honestly there is a lack of affordable housing in Rockford and it's just really out of so many people's reach,” says Sarah Parker-Scanlon Executive Director of Shelter Care Ministries.

She says this funding is needed to continue to provide for the city's most vulnerable population.

“These are families and individuals that have had a lot of instability, and we don't want to be the cause of that instability, we want to be that safe, stable place, so we want to make sure we keep people housed.”

In addition to the available funding through HUD’s Continuum of Care grant,

The city of Rockford will allocate funding for a rapid rehousing program, more permanent supportive housing, and housing for those with serious mental illness.