City of Rockford introduces Complete Street Revitalization Plan

ROCKFORD — The City Of Rockford is introducing a new plan to enhance to reduce traffic accidents and enhance transportation downtown.
The Complete Street Revitalization Plan will change the multilane roadway from Charles Street all the way through Walnut and 1st Avenue.
One of the lanes will be transformed into a bike path allowing bicyclists more access through downtown.
The project is being funded with just over 16 million dollars in federal dollars.
The City of Rockford found that between 2024 and 2020, over a thousand crashes occurred along the route.
"This is going to make the street safer for everyone one by bicyclist by creating a lane that is separated from the traffic it goes in both directions we will make it safer for biking along this roadway and in our downtown area,” said Jeremy Carter, Traffic and Development Engineer.
Robb Sinks owner of the Kegel Bike store is excited about the new development saying that the local biking community has been asking for additional paths for some time.
"I've heard from customers for years that the more paths the better it would help people commute to work and school and just recreationally hear it a lot and even though they have been in the building more over the years it never hurts to have more,” said Sinks.
According to Carter construction for the road is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2025.