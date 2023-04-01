City of Rockford details damage cleanup process following Friday's severe storms

ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford has provided an update on its efforts to clean up widespread tree damage across the city after Friday's severe thunderstorms.
The City of Rockford has detailed where residents can take storm damage and debris that may be in their yards after widespread severe wind gusts.
CLEANUP: To assist Rockford residents who were impacted by last night’s severe weather, we are opening a drop-off site for branches and yard debris. The site - located at the former Magna grocery store, 3915 E. State Street - will be open at 2 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/8EB3KouySa— City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) April 1, 2023
The National Weather Service office in Chicago says damage surveys will continue in the Rockford area, assessing if the damage was caused by a tornado or damaging straight-line winds. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Machesney Park, according to the NWS
City officials say Guilford Rd. is now open, but service vehicles are still in the area cleaning up any remaining damage.
The city is currently waiting for ComEd, Comcast, and AT&T to respond to live wires that are down in the area of Spring Creek Rd. and N. Alpine Rd.
Damage assessments and resource deployment is ongoing throughout the city. Cleanup efforts will likely continue throughout the next week due to the extent of the damage.
If you see a downed power line, please do not go near it. Report it to ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).
