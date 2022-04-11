City of Rockford announces LGBTQIA+ Liaisons to improve community relations

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The City of Rockford announced LGBTQIA+ Liaisons for both the City and the Rockford Police Department.
The liaisons serve as accessible and friendly ears to the city’s LGBTQIA+ community, and will help bring questions or concerns to the mayor's office and Rockford police department.
Emily Schmidt, Manager of Youth Prevention and Intervention Strategies, has taken on the additional role of LGBTQIA+ Liaison for the City, while Michelle Marcomb, Media and Marketing Coordinator, has taken on the role of LGBTQIA+ Liaison for the police department.
To contact the Liaisons with an idea, comment, concern or event, residents should visit the City’s website at www.rockfordil.gov.