City of Rockford 4th of July activities, where to park, traffic closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday, July 4, the City of Rockford invites citizens and visitors alike to enjoy fun, family activities to celebrate Independence Day.
Events begin at 7:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day, culminating in a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
The Lifescape 4th of July Classic 5K Run/Walk will start at 7:00 a.m., beginning on Madison Street under the Jefferson Street Bridge near the Trolley Station.
From 6:00 to 10:00 a.m., Madison Street from East State north to Y Boulevard will be closed for the event.
The annual 4th of July parade will kick off at 5:00 p.m.
The processional will form at 7th Street and 6th Avenue, continue north on 7th Street to East State Street, west on State Street to Wyman Street, and disperse at Church Street.
Street closures will start at about 11:00 a.m., beginning with the Morgan Street bridge, followed by the Chestnut Street bridge.
All streets will be closed by 3:00 p.m. in the general footprint of Charles/State Street on the east, Jefferson Street on the north, Church Street on the west, and Morgan Street on the south.
Police traffic control on 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th Streets will allow traffic to cross periodically, but motorists are urged to find other routes.
The Jefferson Street Bridge will remain completely open for travelling to the west side of downtown.
Main Street will be completely open after the parade for north and south travel.
Rockford Police are urging citizens to be patient after the fireworks show. Also, if you are traveling from a community on the north side of town, park on the north side. The same goes for east, west, and south parts of town.
Viewing of the fireworks will be allowed:
- On the Morgan Street Bridge
- 2 southern lanes of the Chestnut Street bridge
- State Street Bridge (after the parade)
- Local parks
To park downtown, visitors are urged to carpool and leave plenty of time to park, as spaces fill up early.
Parking is available in the following locations:
The first 3 floors of the parking deck west of the BMO Harris Bank Center on South Church Street
The parking deck east of the Coronado Theatre on N. Main just north of Jefferson Street
Various municipal surface parking lots
There are no fees for parking in the parking decks on July 4.
Please watch for signage in private lots and do not park in any lot or space where warning signs are posted for towing.
In addition, do not park on any city streets with "No Parking" signage.
Fireworks will be launched south of Davis Park with shells bursting from 250 to 650 feet over the Rock River.
The best viewing areas for the show are:
- Davis Park South Lawn ($5 entry fee)
- Chestnut Street Bridge
- State Street Bridge
- Ingersoll Centennial Park
- UW Sports Factory Parking Lot
- Morgan Street Bridge