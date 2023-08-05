City Of Rochelle named a recipient of the Community Development Block Grant

SPRINGFIELD -- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced Friday the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant.
A total of $56.9 million in grants will be used to fund 54 different projects across the state for infrastructure and housing rehab. These projects range from critical repairs to water, sewer and drainage infrastructure to enhance safety and quality of life for residents.
One stateline community will receive funding from this grant, with the city of Rochelle receiving a little over $1.05 million.
“Since day one as Governor, it has been my priority to ensure that every family, individual, and child in Illinois has access to safe and healthy water, housing, and infrastructure,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s what my administration’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan is all about and now, in further partnership with the federal government, over 50 projects across Illinois will receive grants to support projects that will better our communities for years to come.”