City of Freeport reports power outage spanning several blocks

FREEPORT (WREX) — Around 2:40 p.m., the City of Freeport was notified that a ComEd subcontractor had damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance in downtown Freeport, resulting in a power outage spanning several blocks.
The power outage has left several downtown businesses and traffic signals without power.
If traveling downtown, residents are requested to treat all intersections with offline traffic signals as four-way stop intersections.
ComEd has let the City know that they are working to fix the issue as soon as possible.