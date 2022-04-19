City of Freeport passes ordinance against vaping in public settings

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport is cracking down on vaping. City Council passed an ordinance against vaping Monday night partly due to health concerns.
According to the Stephenson County Health Department, more than 2 million middle school and high school students in the U.S. used e-cigarettes in 2021.
That number is sending shock waves in Freeport as leaders team up to warn the public, especially the youth, of the dangers of vaping.
"They're just as harmful as tobacco products. They still deliver nicotine and different flavorings that you can get addicted to," said Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas. "That is something we are looking into along with secondhand vaping is just as bad as secondhand tobacco smoke."
Health officials say e-cigarettes are used three times more than any other tobacco product and exposure can cause worsening respiratory issues and heart attacks.
The new ordinance is a partnership with the Stephenson County Health Department, which wanted to do more to help reduce the use of tobacco products in its communities.
Bukas says there is a smoking tobacco ordinance in place but it didn't include the regulation of e-cigarettes or vaping in the language. That all changed Monday when the city passed the ordinance banning vaping in public buildings or within 15 feet of an entrance, window or other ventilation system immediately.
Bukas says the goal is to put health and wellness of all citizens first while allowing the health department to enforce penalties.
"The Stephenson County Health Department will also be going around and putting or handing out stickers to people that they can put up saying that this is a no vaping area," said Bukas. "For the most part, they are going to be enforcing that as well."
Over in Winnebago County, the health department will be releasing a new campaign in may in the hopes that it will deter the use of vape products or e-cigarettes.
"I think every community, if they don't currently have a vaping ordinance or e-cigarette ordinance, they should look at it," said Bukas. "You are really looking out for the health and welfare of all your citizens."
In Illinois, only those 21-years-old and older can purchase tobacco products including vape products.