City of Freeport maintains Home Rule status coming out of Midterms

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Home Rule referendum was a big-ticket item on the midterm election ballot.
After years of this rule being in place, the city population dropped under 25,000 resulting in Freeport no longer meeting the referendum requirements. This is why the decision was now left up to the people of Freeport and placed on the election ballot.
Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller explained why Home Rule is such an important matter to the Freeport community.
"Two main reasons is for self-governance I really believe that local people looking at the local problems and coming up with the local solutions is way better than relying on the state to govern what takes place for you locally. It also keeps people connected with their local government. You know it's important for people to vote it's important that people want to run for different seats," Freeport Mayor, Jodi Miller said.
The Mayor also pointed out the Home Rule Referendum allows Stephenson County to allocate funds and property taxes.
"If your property value has not seen an increase in the assessment, you're actually paying less to the cites portion today than you did 4 years ago so we've worked really hard to maintain that and you know no one wants to pay more so maintaining the Home rule actually shifts that tax away from the property owner," Mayor Miller said.
Without Home Rule status in place, local agencies like the Freeport fire department would have also been affected.
“We're extremely busy with the ambulance calls and certainly fire calls as well and the loss of the home rule referendum would've potentially meant loss of services to the community, loss of staffing, potentially closing a fire station,” Freeport Fire Chief, Scott Miller said. "So, fortunately, the firefighters reached a great number of people, and the support came through last night so we're hoping to move the department forward continue to offer our level of service, and even expand the level of service we're offering right now, "
Election results show 60% of people in Freeport voted 'yes' to keeping their Home Rule status, while 39.8% voted 'no'.