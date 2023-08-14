City of Freeport could increase Home Rule Sales Tax

FREEPORT — The City of Freeport had a big ticket item on their Committee of the Whole agenda Monday night. The item, increasing Home Rule Sales Tax by 1%.

The increase of 1% will take the current tax of 1.25% to 2.25%. The reason for the increase is to help with the road infrastructure in Freeport. There are 139 miles of road that the city maintains with many in desperate need of work. The increase will generate $3.5 million annually with the funds going to the road and utility programs.

"We're coming to the community recommending that we have a 1% on general sales tax increase to help fund our ongoing road program here in city," said Rob Boyer City Manager of Freeport.

The city is hoping to work on between six to eight miles a year. The replacement schedule for the road surfaces is currently behind by 25 years.

"With this funding, it should be sufficient, barring any changes in inflation, to get us on a 25 year replacement schedule for all the streets in town," said Boyer. "I would say we'll start with the bottom 20% of of road conditions and move our way up from there."

The council chambers did not stay quiet as discussion on this item moved forward with Alderwoman Cecelia Stacy (5th Ward) wanting to not move the item forward, to discuss with her community.

"I don't make $180,000 a year, so 1% is a lot for me," said Stacy. "We need as a council to get out there and see what the people want, how they're feeling, what their thoughts are on it."

Aldermen Tom Klemm (1st Ward) made a motion to move forward with the discussion at the next City Council meeting on August 21st. That motion was seconded by Aldermen Larry Sanders (7th Ward).

The first motion was then over ruled with Alderwoman Stacy making her own motion to postpone the item until the next Committee of the Whole in September. Her motion was seconded and then failed 3 to 5.

The original motion was upheld and passed 7 to 1 with Stacy with the only nay.

Aldermen Klemm wanted to reassure the vote was to move it forward and keep discussing the increase in future meetings.

"There is no intention on my part or I don't believe by any other party to make this happen tomorrow," said Klemm, "We can have this done in the October timeframe where we can move it forward. If it goes through we'll receive funding in April, May and if it doesn't go through, we can figure out how to get our picks and shovels out until we fix the roads."

The next Freeport City Council meeting will be held August 21 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.