City of dixon: Viaduct bike expansion groundbreaking

DIXON -- After six years the city of Dixon is officially breaking ground on Phase III for its pathway expansion at Viaduct Point, on the Rock River front.
This project is the culmination of years of planning and clean-up along the riverfront, along with three ITEP grants awards totaling $5.65 million dollars.
"We are back to the point where we can actually start building what we wanted to do for the people in the first place which is pathways, boardwalks and eventually build into economic development and new businesses," said Mayor Liandro Arellano, Jr.
Current phases of the Dixon riverfront master plan started back in 2009 when Heritage Crossing opened to the public. Then in 2009, Phase II was completed by installing a multi-use path extending east along River Street from Galena Avenue to the Illinois Route 2.
Later, in 2016, the city of Dixon was awarded its first $2 million dollars from Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant.
Before, the officially groundbreaking the grounds were deemed contaminated by partners and engineers at Fehr Graham, after several soil testing.
Project Manager of Fehr Graham, Ross Grimes, said the results worsened as more data was revealed causing them to call for federal aid.
"We found high levels of PCB and metals in the soil, and also some in the ground water as well, and after further testing from that data asked the E-P-A to make a referral for us to U-S-E-P-A," he said.
"Without assistance the previous owner would have been responsible for the clean-up and I'm not sure that they were in a spot that they were going to be able to do that."
Now, with healthier soil, Viaduct Point will be transformed into a recreational gateway for the Dixon community.
"The space will turn into public transportation pathways for non-vehicles like mom with strollers, joggers, bikers, and they are going be able to continue to existing paths in the city and the park district right here through downtown," explained Mayor Arellano, Jr.
The expansion is expected to be completed in Fall 2023.