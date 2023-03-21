City of Dixon donates $25K to SVCC's Impact Program

DIXON — The Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program has received $25,000 from the City of Dixon.
The City of Dixon decided to donate the funding to empower students as they move through college and into the workforce.
The Sauk Valley Community College Impact program enables students to join community service projects and earn up to three years of tuition and other fees once they enroll at Sauk Valley.
The program is targeted at high school freshmen with an interest in attending college.
Morgan Hargrave, a high school freshman, says she’s honored to be among the first in the program.
"It's so cool how we can just like get together in our community for me it helps me give back to my community and then to go to college and graduate with free tuition is just so cool to me,” said Hargrave.
She continues to say, "Now during the summer I’m getting involved with helping my community. I helped with the Special Olympics. I'm helping with little kid’s basketball and volleyball".