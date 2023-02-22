City of Byron's historic connection to the Underground Railroad

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Nearly 200 years ago, a secret path to freedom was right here in the Stateline.
In Byron, Illinois a house still standing today, was known as a stop on the 'Underground Railroad'.
The 'Lucius Read House' served as a route to freedom for Black people trying to escape slavery.
"They came from Missouri, and then jumped across the river, and then worked their way toward the Chicago Milwaukee area. And so, Byron is on the very northern part of that, that was called the Northern Illinois route," Educator with the Byron Museum, Dan Wykes said.
Freedom seekers made the trek by way of the underground railroad.
"A lot of people think the underground railroad was involved with secret rooms and tunnels," Wykes said.
It wasn't an actual railroad, but instead something even more remarkable and life changing as we know it today.
"A lot of the seekers would follow the Rock River up through Dixon into Ogle County, and past Byron, so it was a natural place to stop,"
The underground railroad was an organized secret network to freedom.
The system used railroading terms like homes and businesses where black people would rest and eat were called "Stations" and "Depots".
The "Conductor" was responsible for moving freedom seekers from one station to the next.
"This was a real thing; it really did happen. And we have specific proof about it," Wykes said.
Enslaved black people traveled from the violence of their plantations, to seek safety in Northern cities.
"Church members would get together at night and figure this out, they would contact the people in, say, Polo, and say, you know, send a message ahead and say, I am sending three packages tomorrow to arrive to large crates in one small crate. Well, of course, that meant people," Wykes said.
In Byron, Lucius Read's House provided sanctuary for escaping slaves.
"The Reads' like most congregational church members were anti-slavery. And they were willing to risk breaking federal law to assist those passengers that came through," Wykes said.
The law at the time was The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, it required slaves be returned to their owners even if they were in a free state.
The Read family went against the grain to help them hide, but it wasn't easy.
"The slave catchers weren't stupid, they would pose as conductors somebody who would help, when in reality, they were to trap them. It was trickery on both sides," Wykes said.
Freedom seekers didn't know who to trust, that's why secret codes were so necessary.
"If you were in Missouri, and you were looking for a place to cross the Mississippi river, you wouldn't say that you would say, we're looking to cross the River Jordan. Because that could be something you heard in the sermon last week," Wykes said. "You'd say, we want to arrive in the land of Canaan. That's code for Canada. And there was a whole lot of other code words along with that,"
Once freedom seekers made it to Byron, families like the read's used every part of their home as a safe haven.
"It's one of the oldest brick houses, it's two stories, the very, very typical, and it has a seller. That seller, back in the slave days, was entered secretly from the backyard of the Read house," Wykes said.
On the destination to freedom, Black escapees and conductors always had to stay one step ahead.
"Somewhere along the route, if it didn't happen before Byron, somebody would have to create false documents for them because every Black person free or slave had to carry papers to show their status," Wykes said.
Freedom seekers came from Polo, to Byron, and then to Lindenwood, Illinois, but some places even up north weren't safe.
"They would skip Mount Morris. Because that's kind of on the route because Mount Morris was founded by people from Maryland, which is a slave state. And so, they couldn't be sure of the politics of the people in Mount Morris," Wykes said.
The underground railroad had many notable participants, but the freedom seekers were the real heroes. They risked their lives for a better tomorrow and exposed the grim realities of slavery.
"There's where the real bravery was, you know, for a white conductor, yes, they were at risk legally, but their life wasn't at risk. As a traveling freedom seeker, you were at risk the entire time," Wykes said.
If you would like to tour the Read house, it's still in Byron and open for you to see.