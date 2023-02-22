City of Byron's historic connection to the Underground Railroad

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing impacts expected. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Additional power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice weighing down trees and power lines. Slick spots on sidewalks and untreated bridges and secondary roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be alert for falling tree branches and downed power lines. Do not touch downed power lines! If driving, allow for extra travel time and be alert for tree limbs or power lines blocking roads. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&