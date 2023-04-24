City of Belvidere will begin providing ambulance services starting May 1

BELVIDERE — On May 1, the City of Belvidere will begin providing ambulance services to its citizens.
The service will be provided by using two Advanced Life Support Ambulances which will be stationed at 1560 North State Street in Belvidere.
Both ambulances will be staffed by Metro Paramedic Services, Inc. and assigned to Belvidere Fire Department.
In the end of October 2022, OSF Lifeline ended its contract with the City of Belvidere that was originally due to expire on April 30, 2023.
Around the same time, Elite Medial Transport purchased OSF Lifeline and agreed to provide the service to Belvidere citizens until April 30, 2023.
On November 14, 2022, Belvidere City Council reviewed the Request for Proposal (RFP) of Ambulance Services prepared by the City Attorney, and authorized it to be published on November 21, 2022, with a due date of January 6, 2023.
Three companies responded to the RFP and Chief Schadle also presented the costs of hiring additional members to the Belvidere Fire Department and buying ambulances.
On January 23, 2023, Chief Schadle presented to City Council all of the choices for providing ambulance service and the pros and cons of each option:
On February 6, the City Council approved a 5-year agreement with Metro Paramedic Services, Inc. to provide the staffing, ambulances, and related equipment upon legal review.
The final agreement was authorized by Council for signature March 6.
On March 13, Chief Schadle presented to council ambulance billing rates and a proposed billing rates ordinance: