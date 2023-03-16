City of Beloit seeking developers as demand for housing grows

BELOIT -- The City of Beloit is seeking one or more developers to purchase and develop parcels on the city's west side.
This is due to increased demand for housing in Beloit.
According to a 2022 Housing Demand Analysis commissioned by the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, there is demand for 1,250 new housing units, including 400 single-family homes.
"We know that folks are commuting in our employers are reporting they're having a hard time finding housing for people they are hiring for people to come and work in the Beloit area so we really are trying to fill that need as much as we can," City of Beloit Economic Development Director, Drew Pennington said.
The city recently acquired eight parcels of land of various sizes totaling 6.14 acres from Rock County consisting of up to 22 buildable lots that are already served with water and sewer mains on Christilla Drive and Trevino Court.
Developers can respond to the Request for Proposals until 4:30 p.m. April 10, 2023.