City of Beloit Parks & Recreation introduces Wednesday program for kids at Krueger Pool

BELOIT, Wis. — With the temperatures rising, the City of Beloit Parks & Recreation Division is establishing a new playground program to get kids to swim at Krueger Pool.

The summer playground staff will supervise the children who will be transported from neighborhood parks to the pool by a bus.

Transportation is free and entry to the pool through the program is $2 a child.

“We are looking for ways to engage neighborhood youth at the pool this summer,” said Recreation Supervisor Nicole Yost. “We hope that offering transportation and supervision will help welcome kids from throughout the city for an enjoyable afternoon of swimming and recreation.”

This program will be held on Wednesdays: July 26, August 2, August 9, and August 16.

At Telfer Park, pickup is at noon and drop-off is at 3:50 p.m.

At Summit Park, pickup is at 12:20 p.m. and drop-off is at 3:30 p.m.

At Vernon Park, pickup is at 12:40 p.m. and drop-off is at 3:10 p.m.

Registration for the program is required by 4:00 p.. on Tuesday of each week.

Sign up by calling 608-364-2890.